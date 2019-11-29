Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL suspensions for on-field conduct

November 29, 2019 4:18 pm
 
2 min read
      

Some of the NFL’s suspensions for on-field conduct or gambling:

Life — Art Schlichter, Indianapolis, gambling, suspended for one year on June 1983. Was released following the 1985 season; pleaded guilty to an illegal gambling charge April 1, 1987. NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle did not reinstate him after Schlichter applied for permission to re-sign.

1 year — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, gambling, 1963 season.

1 year — Alex Karras, Detroit, gambling, 1963 season.

Advertisement

1 year — Sean Payton, New Orleans coach, bounties, 2012 season.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

1 year — Gregg Williams, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.

1 year — Jonathan Vilma, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season (overturned on appeal).

12 games — Vontaze Burfict, Oakland, repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules, 2019 season.

8 games — Mickey Loomis, New Orleans general manager, bounties, 2012 season.

8 games — Anthony Hargrove, Green Bay, part of New Orleans bounties, 2012 season (overturned on appeal).

6 games — Joe Vitt, New Orleans assistant head coach, bounties, 2012 season.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

6 games — Myles Garrett, Cleveland, striking player with the player’s helmet, 2019 season.

5 games — Albert Haynesworth, Tennessee, stomping, 2006 season.

5 games — Josh Shaw, Arizona, gambling, 2019 season (indefinitely, Nov. 29, 2019).

4 games — Will Smith, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season (overturned on appeal).

3 games — Vontaze Burfict, Cincinnati, repeat violations of dangerous hits, 2015 postseason.

3 games — Vontaze Burfict, Cincinnati, leveling a defenseless player, 2017 preseason (reduced from 5 games).

3 games — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, punching and kicking player in retaliation, 2019 season.

2 games — Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, stomping, 2011 season.

2 games — Brandon Meriweather, Washington, sixth violation of safety rules, 2014 season.

1 game — Dominic Raiola, Detroit, stomping, 2014 season.

1 game — Michael Griffin, Tennessee, repeat violation of safety rules, 2013 season.

1 game — Dashon Goldson, Tampa Bay, helmet-to-helmet contact with a defenseless receiver, 2013 season.

1 game — Erik Walden, Indianapolis, delivering a head butt with his helmet to the uncovered head of an opponent, 2013 season.

1 game — Brandon Meriweather, Washington, repeat violations of saftey rules, 2013 season (reduced from 2 games).

1 game — James Harrison, Pittsburgh, illegal hit, 2011 season.

1 game — Eric Smith, N.Y. Jets, helmet-to-helmet hit, 2008 season (plus $50,000 fine).

1 game — Kenoy Kennedy, Denver, illegal hit, 2002 season.

1 game — Rodney Harrison, San Diego, helmet-to-helmet hit, 2002 season.

1 game — Scott Fujita, Cleveland, part of New Orleans bounties, 2012 season (reduced from 3 games).

1 game — Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, stomping, 2014 season (reduced to a $70,000 fine).

1 game — Rob Gronkowski, New England, late hit on defenseless player, 2017.

1 game — Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville, unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness, 2018 season.

1 game — Larry Ogunjobi, Cleveland, shoving player to the ground from behind, 2019 season.

Note: The Miami Dolphins suspended Richie Incognito for eight games for misconduct related to the treatment of teammate Jonathan Martin, Nov. 3, 2013.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations