The Associated Press
 
NHL Calendar

November 5, 2019
 
Nov. 8-9 — NHL Global Series, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay at Stockholm.

Nov. 15 — Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Boston at Toronto.

Nov. 18 — Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Toronto.

Nov. 19 — NHL general managers meeting, Toronto.

Dec. 1 — Signing deadline Group 2 free agents (5 p.m. EST).

Dec. 9-10 — Board of Governors meeting, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dec. 12 — U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Washington.

Dec. 19-27 — Holiday roster freeze.

Dec. 24-26 — Holiday break

Dec. 26-Jan. 5 — World Junior Championship, Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

Jan. 1, 2020 — Winter Classic, Nashville at Dallas (Cotton Bowl).

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, St. Louis.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

