NHL Calendar

Nov. 18 — Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Toronto.

Nov. 19 — NHL general managers meeting, Toronto.

Dec. 1 — Signing deadline Group 2 free agents (5 p.m. EST).

Dec. 9-10 — Board of Governors meeting, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Advertisement

Dec. 12 — U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Washington.

Dec. 19-27 — Holiday roster freeze.

Dec. 24-26 — Holiday break

Dec. 26-Jan. 5 — World Junior Championship, Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Nashville at Dallas (Cotton Bowl).

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, St. Louis.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.