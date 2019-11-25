Listen Live Sports

NHL Calendar

November 25, 2019
 
Dec. 1 — Signing deadline Group 2 free agents (5 p.m. EST).

Dec. 9-10 — Board of Governors meeting, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dec. 12 — U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Washington.

Dec. 19-27 — Holiday roster freeze.

Dec. 24-26 — Holiday break

Dec. 26-Jan. 5 — World Junior Championship, Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Nashville at Dallas (Cotton Bowl).

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, St. Louis.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

