NHRA-Dodge Nationals Results

November 3, 2019 8:35 pm
 
Sunday
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Final Finish Order
TOP FUEL

1. Brittany Force; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Billy Torrence; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Austin Prock; 7. Terry McMillen; 8. Leah Pritchett; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Cameron Ferre; 13. Richie Crampton; 14. Scott Palmer; 15. Pat Dakin; 16. Justin Ashley.

FUNNY CAR

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Jonnie Lindberg; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 7. John Force; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Ron Capps; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Steven Densham; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Jim Campbell; 16. Shawn Langdon.

PRO STOCK

1. Erica Enders; 2. Jeg Coughlin; 3. Jason Line; 4. Bo Butner; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Kenny Delco; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Fernando Cuadra; 11. Steve Graham; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. Deric Kramer; 15. Shane Tucker; 16. Val Smeland.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Matt Smith; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Scotty Pollacheck; 4. Andrew Hines; 5. Jerry Savoie; 6. Angelle Sampey; 7. Eddie Krawiec; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Hector Arana; 11. Kelly Clontz; 12. Ron Tornow; 13. Karen Stoffer; 14. Katie Sullivan; 15. Ryan Oehler; 16. Melissa Surber.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Brittany Force, 3.652 seconds, 334.73 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.719 seconds, 330.63 mph.

Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.876, 331.36 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 3.945, 321.12.

Pro Stock — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.617, 208.04 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.620, 201.70.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, EBR, 6.855, 195.90 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.863, 194.04.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Duane Shields, 5.267, 273.83 def. Julie Nataas, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.447, 269.78 def. Steve Gasparrelli, Camaro, 7.196, 134.63.

Competition Eliminator — Cody Lane, Chevy Cobalt, 8.136, 152.62 def. Tony Mandella, Chevy Camaro, 8.033, 173.70.

Super Stock — Jason DeForrest, Chevy Cavalier, 9.081, 145.81 def. Matt Alvey, Pontiac Sunfire, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator — Craig Maddox, Dodge Challenger, 9.527, 136.11 def. Chris Knudsen, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp — Vernon Rowland, Dragster, 9.050, 159.46 def. Dan Fletcher, Dragster, 9.073, 152.07.

Super Gas — Ray Miller III, Chevy Camaro, 10.053, 163.18 def. Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 10.056, 159.51.

Pro Modified — Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.788, 247.84 def. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Round-by-Round Results
TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Doug Kalitta, 3.722, 324.67 def. Shawn Reed, 3.734, 322.58; Austin Prock, 3.743, 331.04 def. Richie Crampton, 4.497, 195.96; Terry McMillen, 3.736, 326.24 def. Antron Brown, 3.908, 318.69; Leah Pritchett, 3.869, 310.55 def. Cameron Ferre, 3.980, 303.16; Brittany Force, 3.689, 333.16 def. Pat Dakin, 7.786, 74.09; Billy Torrence, 3.708, 329.91 def. Justin Ashley, 10.477, 79.27; Mike Salinas, 3.720, 327.98 def. Clay Millican, Foul – Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.690, 328.62 def. Scott Palmer, 6.643, 99.16.

QUARTERFINALS — Kalitta, 3.737, 323.81 def. Pritchett, 9.039, 50.45; B. Torrence, 3.728, 320.28 def. McMillen, 3.735, 327.66; Force, 3.709, 330.72 def. Prock, 3.732, 331.69; S. Torrence, 3.712, 326.79 def. Salinas, 3.704, 330.55.

SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.689, 330.55 def. Kalitta, Broke; Force, 3.714, 329.99 def. B. Torrence, 3.710, 332.10.

FINAL — Force, 3.652, 334.73 def. S. Torrence, 3.719, 330.63.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.015, 289.82 def. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 7.723, 104.15; Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 3.893, 326.00 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.913, 327.90; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.927, 325.92 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 3.958, 320.20; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.879, 329.67 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.048, 306.81; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.894, 327.27 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.160, 299.93; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.911, 329.83 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.911, 329.67; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.909, 332.34 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.927, 325.45; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.893, 329.75 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.970, 315.64.

QUARTERFINALS — Lindberg, 3.899, 328.54 def. Pedregon, 4.039, 290.26; Hagan, 3.869, 330.31 def. Johnson Jr., 3.907, 328.54; Beckman, 3.907, 325.92 def. Hight, 3.891, 329.75; Tasca III, 3.891, 331.61 def. Force, 4.027, 321.73.

SEMIFINALS — Lindberg, 3.930, 325.30 def. Beckman, 3.915, 330.07; Hagan, 3.881, 331.77 def. Tasca III, 3.909, 326.48.

FINAL — Hagan, 3.876, 331.36 def. Lindberg, 3.945, 321.12.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.625, 206.70 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.698, 205.69; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.636, 206.10 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.653, 207.37; Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.629, 207.85 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.622, 205.91 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.656, 206.64; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.611, 205.98 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 12.221, 70.90; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.650, 206.57 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 7.102, 154.07; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.603, 207.62 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.631, 206.73 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.672, 205.69.

QUARTERFINALS — Enders, 6.631, 207.53 def. Laughlin, 7.043, 188.86; Coughlin, 6.624, 206.07 def. Stanfield, 6.650, 207.30; Butner, 6.623, 205.91 def. Delco, 6.832, 171.40; Line, 6.649, 206.89 def. Anderson, 6.628, 206.39.

SEMIFINALS — Coughlin, 6.631, 206.32 def. Line, 6.641, 207.18; Enders, 6.638, 207.46 def. Butner, 6.645, 206.20.

FINAL — Enders, 6.617, 208.04 def. Coughlin, 6.620, 201.70.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — Angie Smith, 6.994, 191.92 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.105, 192.99; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.915, 192.22 def. Hector Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.917, 194.46 def. Hector Arana, Foul – Red Light; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.910, 193.79 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 11.776, 61.13; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.875, 195.05 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.446, 190.54; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.860, 192.55 def. Ron Tornow, Buell, 7.100, 185.69; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.902, 195.19 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.006, 190.16; Matt Smith, 6.897, 196.99 def. Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, 7.153, 184.65.

QUARTERFINALS — Pollacheck, 6.926, 194.21 def. Krawiec, 6.960, 192.82; M. Smith, 6.903, 195.85 def. A. Smith, 6.970, 192.91; Johnson, 6.888, 189.92 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light; Hines, 6.937, 193.54 def. Savoie, 6.901, 194.58.

SEMIFINALS — M. Smith, 6.895, 196.19 def. Hines, Foul – Red Light; Johnson, 6.876, 193.82 def. Pollacheck, 6.953, 194.83.

FINAL — M. Smith, 6.855, 195.90 def. Johnson, 6.863, 194.04.

Point Standings
23rd of 24 events
Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 2,488; 2. Brittany Force, 2,472; 3. Doug Kalitta, 2,433; 4. Billy Torrence, 2,402; 5. Leah Pritchett, 2,353; 6. Austin Prock, 2,330; 7. Mike Salinas, 2,322; 8. Antron Brown, 2,279; 9. Richie Crampton, 2,261; 10. Clay Millican, 2,241.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 2,494; 2. Jack Beckman, 2,448; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,438; 4. John Force, 2,422; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,390; 6. Ron Capps, 2,334; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,312; 8. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,306; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,274; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 2,223.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 2,517; 2. Jeg Coughlin, 2,425; 3. Bo Butner, 2,404; 4. Jason Line, 2,401; 5. Matt Hartford, 2,399; 6. Greg Anderson, 2,360; 7. Deric Kramer, 2,359; 8. Alex Laughlin, 2,291; 9. Chris McGaha, 2,250; 10. Val Smeland, 2,155.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Andrew Hines, 2,540; 2. Jerry Savoie, 2,425; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 2,424; 4. Matt Smith, 2,423; 5. Karen Stoffer, 2,416; 6. Hector Arana Jr, 2,306; 7. Angelle Sampey, 2,302; 8. Angie Smith, 2,233; 9. Ryan Oehler, 2,191; 10. Hector Arana, 2,160.

