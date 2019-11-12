Listen Live Sports

Niagara takes on SFA

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
Niagara (0-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara squares up against Stephen F. Austin in an early season matchup. Niagara fell short in an 86-39 game at Rutgers on Sunday. Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 94-64 win at home against NC Central on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Niagara has relied heavily on its freshmen. Marcus Hammond, James Towns, Raheem Solomon and Nicholas Kratholm have combined to account for 66 percent of all Purple Eagles scoring this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

SECOND CHANCES: Stephen F. Austin has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 45.7 percent this year. That rate is ranked 10th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Niagara stands at just 17.1 percent (ranked 257th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

