Nice beats Reims 2-0 to ease pressure on coach Vieira

November 3, 2019 3:42 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — The pressure was growing on Nice coach Patrick Vieira after six matches without a win, so a 2-0 home victory in the French league against Reims on Sunday was timely.

It was a first win since Sept. 21, at which time the south-coast team had climbed into third place. Nice’s form then spiraled with four league defeats and a draw, followed by elimination from the League Cup midweek against second-tier Le Mans.

Nice desperately needed to beat Reims and was helped when visiting midfielder Moussa Doumbia was sent off in the 26th minute. Vieira’s side quickly took advantage with midfielder Wylan Cyprien netting in the 32nd minute and defender Christophe Herelle getting the second shortly before the break.

“This win will do us a lot of good and give us some confidence,” said Vieira, who was disappointed to hear home fans whistling his team at the end. “We’re in a complicated period, the three points are more important than the manner in which we play.”

Nice moved provisionally up to 12th place ahead of Saint-Etienne’s home match with Monaco later Sunday.

NANTES FALTERS

Nantes missed the chance to close the gap on leader Paris Saint-Germain to five points after losing 2-0 at Bordeaux.

The loss dropped Nantes down to third place behind Angers, while Bordeaux improved to sixth with goals from Guinea forward François Kamano and South Korea striker Hwang Ui-jo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

