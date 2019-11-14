Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nicholls St. beats Paul Quinn of the NAIA 81-66

November 14, 2019 12:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Elvis Harvey Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Nicholls State beat Paul Quinn College of the NAIA 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Dexter McClanahan led with 18 points for the Colonels (2-1). D’Angelo Hunter added 16 points and seven rebounds and Andre Jones scored 14 points off the bench.

Nicholls State was up 40-29 at the break and led throughout the second half.

The Colonels had 14 steals which contributed to 19 turnovers by Paul Quinn. They outrebounded the Tigers 43-35.

Advertisement

Mateo Escheik led the Tigers with 29 points and five assists. Spencer McElway added 14 points and eight boards.

Nicholls State faces LSU on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated