Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Nov. 11-17

November 19, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 11-17. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Seattle at San Francisco, ESPN, 16.95 million.

2. NFL Football: Chicago at L.A. Rams, NBC, 16.85 million.

3. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Fox, 15.66 million.

Advertisement

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 13.2 million.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

5. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 12.2 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.66 million.

7. “CMA Awards,” ABC, 11.28 million.

8. “NFL Pregame Show,” Fox, 9.64 million.

9. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.47 million.

10. “Young Sheldon, CBS, 9.06 million.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

11. “FBI,” CBS, 8.88 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.51 million.

13. “NFL Pregame Show,” ESPN, 8.06 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.6 million.

15. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.51 million.

16. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.44 million.

17. “Hawaii Five-O,’ CBS, 7.36 million.

18. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.18 million.

19. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 7.15 million.

20. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.12 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address