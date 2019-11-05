Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 28-Nov. 3

November 5, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. World Series Game 7: Washington at Houston, Fox, 23.22 million.

2. NFL Football: New England at Baltimore, NBC, 22.03 million.

3. World Series Game 6: Washington at Houston, Fox, 16.55 million.

Advertisement

4. “NFL Pregame Show,” NBC, 15.7 million.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

5. NFL Football: San Francisco at Atlanta, Fox, 14.28 million.

6. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 12.19 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.04 million.

8. NFL Football: Miami at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 10.42 million.

9. “NFL Pregame Show,” Fox, 8.5 million.

10. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.19 million.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 8.19 million.

12. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.96 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.95 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.61 million.

15. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.46 million.

16. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.13 million.

17. “This is Us,” NBC, 6.78 million.

18. “Bull,” CBS, 6.66 million.

19. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 6.49 million.

20. “Dancing with the Stars,” ABC, 6.43 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term