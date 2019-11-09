Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Niners TE George Kittle doubtful to play vs. Seahawks

November 9, 2019 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is doubtful to play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle hasn’t practiced all week for the 49ers (8-0) because of injuries to his knee and ankle and is unlikely to play in the NFC West showdown against Seattle (7-2). Coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday any other player would have been ruled out of the game but he will hold out hope for Kittle.

San Francisco could activate Garrett Celek off the physically unable to perform list or promote Daniel Helm from the practice squad if needed.

Kicker Robbie Gould is also doubtful with a quadriceps injury.

Advertisement

Tackles Joe Staley (leg) and Mike McGlinchey (knee) could return to the lineup this week. They are listed as questionable along with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadriceps) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'