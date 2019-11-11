NJCAA Football Ranking

Records Through Nov. 10 Record Pts Pvs 1. Mississippi Gulf Coast (14) 11-0 370.5 1 2. Lackawanna (Pa.) (2) 10-0 340.8 2 3. Hutchinson (Kan.) 9-2 307.46 6 4. Iowa Western 8-3 291.95 5 5. Northwest Mississippi 8-3 268.69 5 6. Kilgore (Texas) 8-2 251.86 7 7. Butler (Kan.) 9-3 226.33 3 8. Hinds (Miss.) 7-2 217.71 8 9. Independence (Kan.) 8-2 214.81 12 10. Garden City (Kan.) 8-3 213.95 3 11. Jones (Miss.) 7-2 202.86 10 12. Georgia Military 8-2 165.43 9 13. Trinity Valley (Texas) 7-3 114.96 13 14. Snow (Utah) 5-3 106.71 14 15. ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 8-2 103 15 16. East Mississippi 6-4 85.57 16 17. Navarro (Texas) 6-5 76.5 20 18. Monroe College (N.Y.) 8-2 69 17 19. Nassau (N.Y.) 7-3 28 — 20. New Mexico Military 6-5 19 18

Others Receiving Votes: Highland (Kan.) 21, ASA Miami 11, Central Lakes (Minn.) 6, North Dakota SCS 5, East Central (Miss.) 4.1, DuPage (Ill.) 3, Iowa Central 2 19 Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 1.6, Itasca (Minn.) 1, Holmes (Miss.) 0.7.

