NJCAA Football Ranking

November 11, 2019 3:54 pm
 
Records Through Nov. 10
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mississippi Gulf Coast (14) 11-0 370.5 1
2. Lackawanna (Pa.) (2) 10-0 340.8 2
3. Hutchinson (Kan.) 9-2 307.46 6
4. Iowa Western 8-3 291.95 5
5. Northwest Mississippi 8-3 268.69 5
6. Kilgore (Texas) 8-2 251.86 7
7. Butler (Kan.) 9-3 226.33 3
8. Hinds (Miss.) 7-2 217.71 8
9. Independence (Kan.) 8-2 214.81 12
10. Garden City (Kan.) 8-3 213.95 3
11. Jones (Miss.) 7-2 202.86 10
12. Georgia Military 8-2 165.43 9
13. Trinity Valley (Texas) 7-3 114.96 13
14. Snow (Utah) 5-3 106.71 14
15. ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 8-2 103 15
16. East Mississippi 6-4 85.57 16
17. Navarro (Texas) 6-5 76.5 20
18. Monroe College (N.Y.) 8-2 69 17
19. Nassau (N.Y.) 7-3 28
20. New Mexico Military 6-5 19 18

Others Receiving Votes: Highland (Kan.) 21, ASA Miami 11, Central Lakes (Minn.) 6, North Dakota SCS 5, East Central (Miss.) 4.1, DuPage (Ill.) 3, Iowa Central 2 19 Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 1.6, Itasca (Minn.) 1, Holmes (Miss.) 0.7.

