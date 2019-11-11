NJCAA Football Ranking

|Records Through Nov. 10
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mississippi Gulf Coast (14)
|11-0
|370.5
|1
|2. Lackawanna (Pa.) (2)
|10-0
|340.8
|2
|3. Hutchinson (Kan.)
|9-2
|307.46
|6
|4. Iowa Western
|8-3
|291.95
|5
|5. Northwest Mississippi
|8-3
|268.69
|5
|6. Kilgore (Texas)
|8-2
|251.86
|7
|7. Butler (Kan.)
|9-3
|226.33
|3
|8. Hinds (Miss.)
|7-2
|217.71
|8
|9. Independence (Kan.)
|8-2
|214.81
|12
|10. Garden City (Kan.)
|8-3
|213.95
|3
|11. Jones (Miss.)
|7-2
|202.86
|10
|12. Georgia Military
|8-2
|165.43
|9
|13. Trinity Valley (Texas)
|7-3
|114.96
|13
|14. Snow (Utah)
|5-3
|106.71
|14
|15. ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.)
|8-2
|103
|15
|16. East Mississippi
|6-4
|85.57
|16
|17. Navarro (Texas)
|6-5
|76.5
|20
|18. Monroe College (N.Y.)
|8-2
|69
|17
|19. Nassau (N.Y.)
|7-3
|28
|—
|20. New Mexico Military
|6-5
|19
|18
Others Receiving Votes: Highland (Kan.) 21, ASA Miami 11, Central Lakes (Minn.) 6, North Dakota SCS 5, East Central (Miss.) 4.1, DuPage (Ill.) 3, Iowa Central 2 19 Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 1.6, Itasca (Minn.) 1, Holmes (Miss.) 0.7.
