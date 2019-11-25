Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NJIT squares up against Rutgers

November 25, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

NJIT (2-4) vs. Rutgers (4-1)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces NJIT in a non-conference matchup. Rutgers beat Stephen F. Austin by 12 points at home on Wednesday, while NJIT came up short in a 79-63 game at Brown on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: NJIT’s Zach Cooks, Souleymane Diakite and Diego Willis have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 86 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 34.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.5 points while giving up 56.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Scarlet Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. Rutgers has 38 assists on 65 field goals (58.5 percent) over its previous three contests while NJIT has assists on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season and just 6.7 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

