NJIT visits Cornell

NJIT (0-2) vs. Cornell (1-1)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Cornell look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses this past weekend. Cornell lost 82-81 to Bryant on Sunday, while NJIT came up short in a 76-47 game at Providence on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: NJIT’s Zach Cooks, Souleymane Diakite and Diego Willis have collectively scored 51 percent of all Highlanders scoring this season.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell is rated first among Ivy League teams with an average of 82.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.