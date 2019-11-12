Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NJIT visits Cornell

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NJIT (0-2) vs. Cornell (1-1)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Cornell look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses this past weekend. Cornell lost 82-81 to Bryant on Sunday, while NJIT came up short in a 76-47 game at Providence on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: NJIT’s Zach Cooks, Souleymane Diakite and Diego Willis have collectively scored 51 percent of all Highlanders scoring this season.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell is rated first among Ivy League teams with an average of 82.5 points per game.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes