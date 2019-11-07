Listen Live Sports

NJIT visits Providence

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
NJIT (0-1) vs. Providence (1-0)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Providence in an early season matchup. NJIT came up short in an 80-75 game at Colgate on Wednesday. Providence is coming off a 106-60 home win over Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. NJIT went 12-4 against programs outside its conference, while Providence went 10-4 in such games.

