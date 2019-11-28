Listen Live Sports

NKU goes up against Arkansas

November 28, 2019 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Northern Kentucky (5-2) vs. Arkansas (6-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky and Arkansas both look to put winning streaks together . Each program earned a victory this past Monday. Arkansas earned a 62-61 overtime win at Georgia Tech, while Northern Kentucky won easily 86-56 at home against Midway.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DANTEZ: Dantez Walton has connected on 34.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 61.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 47.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Norse have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has 38 assists on 84 field goals (45.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Arkansas has held opposing teams to 50 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

