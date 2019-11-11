NKU squares up against CCU

Northern Kentucky (1-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (1-1)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina squares off against Northern Kentucky in an early season matchup. Each team last played on Friday. Coastal Carolina won at home against Hampden-Sydney 102-66, while Northern Kentucky came up short in a 71-56 game at Missouri.

STEPPING UP: Coastal Carolina’s Tyrell Gumbs-Frater has averaged 22.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Keishawn Brewton has put up 18.5 points. For the Norse, Tyler Sharpe has averaged 18.5 points while Trevon Faulkner has put up 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals.SHARPE CAN SHOOT: Sharpe has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina has made 10 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

