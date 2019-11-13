NL Cy Young Award Winners

2019 — Jacob deGrom, New York

2018 — Jacob deGrom, New York

2017 — Max Scherzer, Washington

2016 — Max Scherzer, Washington

2015 — Jake Arrieta, Chicago

2014 — x-Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2013 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2012 — R.A. Dickey, New York

2011 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2010 — x-Roy Halladay, Philadelphia

2009 — Tim Lincecum, San Francisco

2008 — Tim Lincecum, San Francisco

2007 — x-Jake Peavy, San Diego

2006 — Brandon Webb, Arizona

2005 — Chris Carpenter, St. Louis

2004 — Roger Clemens, Houston

2003 — Eric Gagne, Los Angeles

2002 — x-Randy Johnson, Arizona

2001 — Randy Johnson, Arizona

2000 — Randy Johnson, Arizona

1999 — Randy Johnson, Arizona

1998 — Tom Glavine, Atlanta

1997 — Pedro Martinez, Montreal

1996 — John Smoltz, Atlanta

1995 — x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1994 — x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1993 — Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1992 — Greg Maddux, Chicago

1991 — Tom Glavine, Atlanta

1990 — Doug Drabek, Pittsburgh

1989 — Mark Davis, San Diego

1988 — x-Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles

1987 — Steve Bedrosian, Philadelphia

1986 — Mike Scott, Houston

1985 — x-Dwight Gooden, New York

1984 — x-Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago

1983 — John Denny, Philadelphia

1982 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1981 — Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles

1980 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1979 — Bruce Sutter, Chicago

1978 — Gaylord Perry, San Diego

1977 — Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1976 — Randy Jones, San Diego

1975 — Tom Seaver, New York

1974 — Mike Marshall, Los Angeles

1973 — Tom Seaver, New York

1972 — x-Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1971 — Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago

1970 — Bob Gibson, St. Louis

1969 — Tom Seaver, New York

1968 — x-Bob Gibson, St. Louis

1967 — Mike McCormick, San Francisco

1966 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1965 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1963 — x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1962 — Don Drysdale, Los Angeles

1960 — Vernon Law, Pittsburgh

1957 — Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves

1956 — Don Newcombe, Brooklyn

NOTE: From 1956-66 there was one selection from both leagues.

x-unanimous choice

