NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

November 12, 2019 7:00 pm
 
Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Cory McCartney, FOXSportsSouth.com ATL Snitker Shildt Counsell
Matthew Leach, MLB.com ATL Roberts Snitker Counsell
Richard Morin, The Arizona Republic AZ Shildt Snitker Lovullo
Jack Magruder, Field Level Media AZ Counsell Shildt Lovullo
Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media CHI Roberts Shildt Snitker
Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Counsell Shildt Martinez
Joe Kay, Associated Press CIN Shildt Martinez Snitker
Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN Shildt Snitker Counsell
Kyle Newman, The Denver Post COL Shildt Snitker Martinez
Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL Counsell Shildt Roberts
Sam Miller, ESPN LA Roberts Counsell Snitker
Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press LA Roberts Snitker Shildt
Joe Frisaro, MLB.com MIA Snitker Shildt Counsell
Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald MIA Counsell Shildt Snitker
Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL Counsell Shildt Snitker
x-Tom Verducci, SI.com MIL Counsell Martinez Shildt
Nathalie Alonso, MLB.com NY Counsell Shildt Snitker
Justin Toscano, The Bergen Record NY Shildt Counsell Snitker
Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press PHI Counsell Shildt Snitker
Scott Lauber, Philadelphia Inquirer PHI Shildt Counsell Martinez
Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic PIT Counsell Snitker Shildt
Will Graves, Associated Press PIT Counsell Martinez Snitker
Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Shildt Counsell Martinez
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Counsell Shildt Martinez
John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle SF Shildt Counsell Snitker
Josh Dubow, Associated Press SF Counsell Shildt Roberts
Joe Ostermeier, Belleville News-Democrat STL Shildt Roberts Snitker
Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Shildt Counsell Snitker
Jamal Collier, MLB.com WAS Counsell Shildt Martinez
David Driver, The Washington Times WAS Snitker Shildt Counsell

x-Not enough eligible voters in chapter, voter from another chapter represented that city.

