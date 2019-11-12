NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Cory McCartney, FOXSportsSouth.com ATL Snitker Shildt Counsell Matthew Leach, MLB.com ATL Roberts Snitker Counsell Richard Morin, The Arizona Republic AZ Shildt Snitker Lovullo Jack Magruder, Field Level Media AZ Counsell Shildt Lovullo Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media CHI Roberts Shildt Snitker Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Counsell Shildt Martinez Joe Kay, Associated Press CIN Shildt Martinez Snitker Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN Shildt Snitker Counsell Kyle Newman, The Denver Post COL Shildt Snitker Martinez Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL Counsell Shildt Roberts Sam Miller, ESPN LA Roberts Counsell Snitker Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press LA Roberts Snitker Shildt Joe Frisaro, MLB.com MIA Snitker Shildt Counsell Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald MIA Counsell Shildt Snitker Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL Counsell Shildt Snitker x-Tom Verducci, SI.com MIL Counsell Martinez Shildt Nathalie Alonso, MLB.com NY Counsell Shildt Snitker Justin Toscano, The Bergen Record NY Shildt Counsell Snitker Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press PHI Counsell Shildt Snitker Scott Lauber, Philadelphia Inquirer PHI Shildt Counsell Martinez Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic PIT Counsell Snitker Shildt Will Graves, Associated Press PIT Counsell Martinez Snitker Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Shildt Counsell Martinez Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Counsell Shildt Martinez John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle SF Shildt Counsell Snitker Josh Dubow, Associated Press SF Counsell Shildt Roberts Joe Ostermeier, Belleville News-Democrat STL Shildt Roberts Snitker Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Shildt Counsell Snitker Jamal Collier, MLB.com WAS Counsell Shildt Martinez David Driver, The Washington Times WAS Snitker Shildt Counsell

x-Not enough eligible voters in chapter, voter from another chapter represented that city.

