NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Cory McCartney, FOXSportsSouth.com
|ATL
|Snitker
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Matthew Leach, MLB.com
|ATL
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Counsell
|Richard Morin, The Arizona Republic
|AZ
|Shildt
|Snitker
|Lovullo
|Jack Magruder, Field Level Media
|AZ
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Lovullo
|Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media
|CHI
|Roberts
|Shildt
|Snitker
|Jesse Rogers, ESPN
|CHI
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Martinez
|Joe Kay, Associated Press
|CIN
|Shildt
|Martinez
|Snitker
|Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News
|CIN
|Shildt
|Snitker
|Counsell
|Kyle Newman, The Denver Post
|COL
|Shildt
|Snitker
|Martinez
|Manny Randhawa, MLB.com
|COL
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Roberts
|Sam Miller, ESPN
|LA
|Roberts
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press
|LA
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Shildt
|Joe Frisaro, MLB.com
|MIA
|Snitker
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald
|MIA
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Snitker
|Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee
|MIL
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Snitker
|x-Tom Verducci, SI.com
|MIL
|Counsell
|Martinez
|Shildt
|Nathalie Alonso, MLB.com
|NY
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Snitker
|Justin Toscano, The Bergen Record
|NY
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press
|PHI
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Snitker
|Scott Lauber, Philadelphia Inquirer
|PHI
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Martinez
|Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic
|PIT
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Shildt
|Will Graves, Associated Press
|PIT
|Counsell
|Martinez
|Snitker
|Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune
|SD
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Martinez
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|SD
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Martinez
|John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle
|SF
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Josh Dubow, Associated Press
|SF
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Roberts
|Joe Ostermeier, Belleville News-Democrat
|STL
|Shildt
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com
|STL
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Jamal Collier, MLB.com
|WAS
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Martinez
|David Driver,
|The Washington Times
|WAS
|Snitker
|Shildt
|Counsell
