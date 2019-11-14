Listen Live Sports

NL MVP Stats

November 14, 2019 6:22 pm
 
Hitters
AB R H HR RBI Avg.
2019 Bellinger, of, LA 558 121 170 47 115 .305
2018 Yelich, of, Mil 574 118 187 36 110 .326
2017 Stanton, of, Mia 597 123 168 59 132 .281
2016 Bryant, 3b, Chi 603 121 176 39 102 .292
2015 Harper, of, Was 521 118 172 42 99 .330
2013 McCutchen, of, Pit 583 97 185 21 84 .317
2012 Posey, c, SF 530 78 178 24 103 .336
2011 Braun, of, Mil 563 109 187 33 111 .332
2010 Votto, 1b, Cin 547 106 177 37 113 .324
2009 Pujols, 1b, StL 568 124 186 47 135 .327
2008 Pujols, 1b, StL 524 100 187 37 116 .357
2007 Rollins, ss, Phi 716 139 212 30 94 .296
2006 Howard, 1b, Phi 581 104 182 58 149 .313
2005 Pujols, of, StL 591 129 195 41 117 .330
2004 Bonds, of, SF 373 129 135 45 101 .362
2003 Bonds, of, SF 390 111 133 45 90 .341
2002 Bonds, of, SF 403 117 149 46 110 .370
2001 Bonds, of, SF 476 129 156 73 137 .328
2000 Kent, 2b, SF 587 114 196 33 125 .334
1999 Jones, 3b, Atl 567 116 181 45 110 .319
1998 Sosa, of, Chi 643 134 198 66 158 .308
1997 Walker, of, Col 568 143 208 49 130 .366
1996 Caminiti, 3b, SD 546 109 178 40 130 .326
1995 Larkin, ss, Cin 496 98 158 15 66 .319
1994 Bagwell, 1b, Hou 400 104 147 39 116 .368
1993 Bonds, of, SF 539 129 181 46 123 .336
1992 Bonds, of, Pit 473 109 147 34 103 .311
1991 Pendleton, 3b, Atl 586 94 187 22 86 .319
1990 Bonds, of, Pit 519 104 156 33 114 .301
1989 Mitchell, of, SF 543 100 158 47 125 .291
1988 Gibson, of, LA 542 106 157 25 76 .290
1987 Dawson, of, Chi 621 90 178 49 137 .287
1986 Schmidt, 3b, Phi 552 97 160 37 119 .290
1985 McGee, of, StL 612 114 216 10 82 .353
1984 Sandberg, 2b, Chi 636 114 200 19 84 .314
1983 Murphy, of, Atl 589 131 178 36 121 .302
1982 Murphy, of, Atl 598 113 168 36 109 .281
1981 Schmidt, 3b, Phi 354 78 112 31 91 .316
1980 Schmidt, 3b, Phi 548 104 157 48 121 .286
1979 Hernandez, 1b, StL 610 116 210 11 105 .344
1979 Stargell, 1b, Pit 424 60 119 32 82 .281
1978 Parker, of, Pit 581 102 194 30 117 .334
1977 Foster, of, Cin 615 124 197 52 149 .320
1976 Morgan, 2b, Cin 472 113 151 27 111 .320
1975 Morgan, 2b, Cin 498 107 163 17 94 .327
1974 Garvey, 1b, LA 642 95 200 21 111 .312
1973 Rose, of, Cin 680 115 230 5 64 .338
1972 Bench, c, Cin 538 87 145 40 125 .270
1971 Torre, 3b, StL 634 97 230 24 137 .363
1970 Bench, c, Cin 605 97 177 45 148 .293
1969 McCovey, 1b, SF 491 101 157 45 126 .320
1967 Cepeda, 1b, StL 563 91 183 25 111 .325
1966 Clemente, of, Pit 638 105 202 29 119 .317
1965 Mays, of, SF 558 118 177 52 112 .317
1964 K.Boyer, 3b, StL 628 100 185 24 119 .295
1962 Wills, ss, LA 695 130 208 6 48 .299
1961 F.Robinson, of, Cin 545 117 176 37 124 .323
1960 Groat, ss, Pit 573 85 186 2 50 .325
1959 Banks, ss, Chi 589 97 179 45 143 .304
1958 Banks, ss, Chi 617 119 193 47 129 .313
1957 Aaron, of, Mil 615 118 198 44 132 .322
1955 Campanella, c, Bkn 446 81 142 32 107 .318
1954 Mays, of, NY 565 119 195 41 110 .345
1953 Campanella, c, Bkn 519 103 162 41 142 .312
1952 Sauer, of, Chi 567 89 153 37 121 .270
1951 Campanella, c, Bkn 505 90 164 33 108 .325
1949 J.Robinson, 2b, Bkn 593 122 203 16 124 .342
1948 Musial, of, StL 611 135 230 39 131 .376
1947 Elliott, 3b, Bos 555 93 176 22 113 .317
1946 Musial, 1b, StL 624 124 228 16 103 .365
1945 Cavarretta, 1b, Chi 498 94 177 6 97 .355
1944 Marion, ss, StL 506 50 135 6 63 .267
1943 Musial, of, StL 617 108 220 13 81 .357
1941 Camilli, 1b, Bkn 529 92 151 34 120 .285
1940 McCormick, 1b, Cin 618 93 191 19 127 .309
1938 Lombardi, c, Cin 489 60 167 19 95 .342
1937 Medwick, of, StL 633 111 237 31 154 .374
1935 Hartnett, c, Chi 413 67 142 13 91 .344
1932 Klein, of, Phi 650 152 226 38 137 .348
1931 Frisch, 2b, StL 518 96 161 4 82 .311
Pitchers
IP W-L BB SO SV ERA
2014 Kershaw, LA 198.1 21-3 31 239 0 1.77
1968 Gibson, StL 304.2 22-9 62 268 0 1.12
1963 Koufax, LA 311 25-5 58 306 0 1.88
1956 Newcombe, Bkn 268 27-7 46 139 0 3.06
1950 Konstanty, Phi 152 16-7 50 56 22 2.66
1942 Cooper, StL 278.2 22-7 68 152 0 1.78
1939 Walters, Cin 319 27-11 109 137 0 2.29
1936 Hubbell, NY 304 26-6 57 123 3 2.31
1934 Dean, StL 311.2 30-7 75 195 7 2.66
1933 Hubbell, NY 308.2 23-12 47 156 5 1.66

NOTE: 1979 there were co-winners of the MVP award.

