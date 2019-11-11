Listen Live Sports

NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

November 11, 2019 7:06 pm
 
A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Alonso Soroka Tatis
Kyle Glaser, Baseball America ATL Alonso Soroka Tatis
Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Alonso Soroka Reynolds
Barry M. Bloom, Honorary AZ Alonso Tatis Hudson
Gordon Wittenmyer, Chicago Sun-Times CHI Alonso Soroka Tatis
Bruce Miles, Daily Herald CHI Alonso Soroka Tatis
Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Alonso Hudson Reynolds
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs CIN Alonso Soroka Tatis
Pat Graham, Associated Press COL Alonso Soroka Tatis
Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Alonso Tatis Soroka
Hideki Okuda, Sports Nippon Newspaper LA Alonso Soroka Tatis
Jim Alexander, Southern California News Group LA Alonso Soroka Tatis
Roberto Colon, El Nuevo Dia MIA Alonso Soroka Tatis
Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun Sentinel MIA Alonso Soroka Tatis
x-Joel Sherman, New York Post MIL Alonso Soroka Reynolds
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Alonso Soroka Reynolds
Ken Davidoff, New York Post NY Alonso Soroka Robles
Deesha Thosar, New York Daily News NY Alonso Soroka Tatis
Meghan Montemurro, The Athletic PHI Alonso Soroka Tatis
Todd Zolecki, MLB.com PHI Alonso Soroka Tatis
Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Alonso Soroka Tatis
Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Alonso Soroka Reynolds
John Maffei, San Diego Union Tribune SD Alonso Soroka Tatis
Bernie Wilson, Associated Press SD Alonso Soroka Tatis
Andrew Baggarly, The Athletic SF Soroka Alonso Tatis
Maria Guardado, MLB.com SF Alonso Soroka Tatis
Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Alonso Reynolds Soroka
Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Alonso Soroka Tatis
Eddie Matz, ESPN WAS Alonso Soroka Tatis
Byron Kerr, MASNSports.com WAS Alonso Soroka Reynolds

x-Not enough eligible voters in chapter, voter from another chapter represented that city.

