NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Alonso Soroka Tatis Kyle Glaser, Baseball America ATL Alonso Soroka Tatis Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Alonso Soroka Reynolds Barry M. Bloom, Honorary AZ Alonso Tatis Hudson Gordon Wittenmyer, Chicago Sun-Times CHI Alonso Soroka Tatis Bruce Miles, Daily Herald CHI Alonso Soroka Tatis Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Alonso Hudson Reynolds Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs CIN Alonso Soroka Tatis Pat Graham, Associated Press COL Alonso Soroka Tatis Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Alonso Tatis Soroka Hideki Okuda, Sports Nippon Newspaper LA Alonso Soroka Tatis Jim Alexander, Southern California News Group LA Alonso Soroka Tatis Roberto Colon, El Nuevo Dia MIA Alonso Soroka Tatis Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun Sentinel MIA Alonso Soroka Tatis x-Joel Sherman, New York Post MIL Alonso Soroka Reynolds Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Alonso Soroka Reynolds Ken Davidoff, New York Post NY Alonso Soroka Robles Deesha Thosar, New York Daily News NY Alonso Soroka Tatis Meghan Montemurro, The Athletic PHI Alonso Soroka Tatis Todd Zolecki, MLB.com PHI Alonso Soroka Tatis Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Alonso Soroka Tatis Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Alonso Soroka Reynolds John Maffei, San Diego Union Tribune SD Alonso Soroka Tatis Bernie Wilson, Associated Press SD Alonso Soroka Tatis Andrew Baggarly, The Athletic SF Soroka Alonso Tatis Maria Guardado, MLB.com SF Alonso Soroka Tatis Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Alonso Reynolds Soroka Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Alonso Soroka Tatis Eddie Matz, ESPN WAS Alonso Soroka Tatis Byron Kerr, MASNSports.com WAS Alonso Soroka Reynolds

x-Not enough eligible voters in chapter, voter from another chapter represented that city.

