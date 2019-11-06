NM begins season against Eastern New Mexico

Eastern New Mexico vs. New Mexico (0-0)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos will be taking on the Greyhounds of Division II Eastern New Mexico. New Mexico went 14-18 last year and finished seventh in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Lobos offense put up 77.5 points per contest in those 11 contests.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.