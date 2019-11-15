Listen Live Sports

NM squares off against McNeese St.

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
McNeese State (1-3) vs. New Mexico (3-0)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State plays New Mexico in an early season matchup. McNeese State fell short in an 83-63 game at Wisconsin in its last outing. New Mexico is coming off a 93-78 home win over Green Bay in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: New Mexico’s JaQuan Lyle has averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and seven assists while Carlton Bragg has put up 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Shamarkus Kennedy has averaged 14.8 points and nine rebounds while A.J. Lawson has put up 14.3 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lyle has made or assisted on 41 percent of all New Mexico field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: McNeese State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. New Mexico is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 94 points while giving up 73.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked 10th in Division I with an average of 94 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

