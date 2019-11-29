Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 1 Oregon women rip Texas-Arlington 91-54 in Paradise Jam

November 29, 2019 5:06 pm
 
2 min read
      

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 19 points and No. 1 Oregon overcame a tough first quarter by Texas-Arlington for a 91-54 victory Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Taylor Chavez added 17 points and Ruthy Hedard had 16 points for the undefeated Ducks (6-0), who shot 53% and made 11 of 30 3-pointers.

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, the NCAA’s career triple-doubles leader with 19, was held to a season-low seven points — less than half her 15.5-point average. But she also had 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Marie Benson had 15 points and Claire Chastain added 10 points for the Lady Mavericks (4-2), who had 20 turnovers and shots 35.4% in losing their second straight.

Advertisement

However, Texas-Arlington gave Oregon fits in the first quarter, swapping the lead five times and tying the game three others in the first 7½ minutes. But Ionescu’s jumper with 2:03 left put the Ducks ahead to stay, and they closed the period with nine unanswered points for a 20-12 lead.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Oregon then put the game away in the second quarter, opening with a 15-2 run — capped by Erin Boley’s 3-pointer with 6:11 left —- to push the Ducks’ lead into double digits to stay. They would go on to outscore the Lady Mavericks 30-12 in the second quarter and lead 50-24 at the half.

Oregon drew away in the second half, ending the third quarter ahead 75-41 on Sabally’s layup with 15 seconds remaining. The Ducks’ reserves would take the lead to 39 points three times, the last at 91-52, late in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have had two good tuneup games at Paradise Jam but get their toughest test in Saturday’s tournament finale against No. 8 Louisville, their second Top 25 opponent this season.

Texas-Arlington: Even with losing its second straight game against a top 10 team, the Lady Mavericks have equaled their start from last season, and their performance against Oregon could be a big confidence builder moving forward.

UP NEXT

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Oregon: Plays No. 8 Louisville on Saturday in Paradise Jam.

Texas-Arlington: Plays Oklahoma State on Saturday in Paradise Jam.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations