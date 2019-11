No. 1 vs. No. 2

By The Associated Press

Meetings between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in The Associated Press’ college football poll (the No. 1 team is 30-21-2):

Nov. 9, 2019 — No. 1 LSU 46, No. 2 Alabama 41

Jan. 7, 2019 — No. 1 Alabama lost to No. 2 Clemson 44-16, College Football Championship

Jan. 11, 2016 — No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40, College Football Championship

Jan. 6, 2014 — No. 1 Florida State 34, No. 2 Auburn 31, BCS National Championship

Jan. 7, 2013 — No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 1 Notre Dame 14, BCS National Championship

Jan. 9, 2012 — No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0, BCS National Championship

Nov. 5, 2011 — No. 1 LSU 9, No. 2 Alabama 6, OT

Jan. 10, 2011 — No. 1 Auburn 22, No. 2 Oregon 19, BCS National Championship

Jan. 7, 2010 — No. 1 Alabama 37, No. 2 Texas 21, BCS National Championship

Dec. 5, 2009 — No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 1 Florida 13, SEC Championship

Jan. 8, 2009 — No. 1 Florida 24, No. 2 Oklahoma 14, BCS National Championship

Dec. 6, 2008 — No. 2 Florida 31, No. 1 Alabama 20, SEC Championship

Jan. 7, 2008 — No. 2 LSU 38, No. 1 Ohio State 24, BCS National Championship

Jan. 8, 2007 — No. 2 Florida 41, No. 1 Ohio State 14, BCS National Championship

Nov. 18, 2006 — No. 1 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Michigan 39

Sept. 9, 2006 — No. 1 Ohio State 24, No. 2 Texas 7

Jan. 4, 2006 — No. 2 Texas 41, No. 1 Southern Cal 38, Rose Bowl

Jan. 4, 2005 — No. 1 Southern Cal 55, No. 2 Oklahoma 19, Orange Bowl

Jan. 3, 2003 — No. 2 Ohio State 31, No. 1 Miami 24, 2OT, Fiesta Bowl

Jan. 4, 2000 — No. 1 Florida State 46, No. 2 Virginia Tech 29, Sugar Bowl

Jan. 4, 1999 — No. 1 Tennessee 23, No. 2 Florida State 16, Fiesta Bowl

Nov. 30, 1996 — No. 2 Florida State 24, No. 1 Florida 21

Jan. 2, 1996 — No. 1 Nebraska 62, No. 2 Florida 24, Fiesta Bowl

Jan. 1, 1994 — No. 1 Florida State 18, No. 2 Nebraska 16, Orange Bowl

Nov. 13, 1993 — No. 2 Notre Dame 31, No. 1 Florida State 24

Jan. 1, 1993 — No. 2 Alabama 34, No. 1 Miami 13, Sugar Bowl

Nov. 16, 1991 — No. 2 Miami 17, No. 1 Florida State 16

Sept. 16, 1989 — No. 1 Notre Dame 24, No. 2 Michigan 19

Nov. 26, 1988 — No. 1 Notre Dame 27, No. 2 Southern Cal 10

Jan. 1, 1988 — No. 2 Miami 20, No. 1 Oklahoma 14, Orange Bowl

Nov. 21, 1987 — No. 2 Oklahoma 17, No. 1 Nebraska 7

Jan. 2, 1987 — No. 2 Penn State 14, No. 1 Miami 10, Fiesta Bowl

Sept. 27, 1986 — No. 2 Miami 28, No. 1 Oklahoma 16

Oct. 19, 1985 — No. 1 Iowa 12, No. 2 Michigan 10

Jan. 1, 1983 — No. 2 Penn State 27, No. 1 Georgia 23, Sugar Bowl

Sept. 26, 1981 — No. 1 Southern Cal 28, No. 2 Oklahoma 24

Jan. 1, 1979 — No. 2 Alabama 14, No. 1 Penn State 7, Sugar Bowl

Jan. 1, 1972 — No. 1 Nebraska 38, No. 2 Alabama 6, Orange Bowl

Nov. 25, 1971 — No. 1 Nebraska 35, No. 2 Oklahoma 31

Dec. 6, 1969 — No. 1 Texas 15, No. 2 Arkansas 14

Jan. 1, 1969 — No. 1 Ohio State 27, No. 2 Southern Cal 16, Rose Bowl

Sept. 28, 1968 — No. 1 Purdue 37, No. 2 Notre Dame 22

Nov. 19, 1966 — No. 1 Notre Dame 10, No. 2 Michigan State 10, tie

Jan. 1, 1964 — No. 1 Texas 28, No. 2 Navy 6, Cotton Bowl

Oct. 12, 1963 — No. 2 Texas 28, No. 1 Oklahoma 7

Jan. 1, 1963 — No. 1 Southern Cal 42, No. 2 Wisconsin 37, Rose Bowl

Nov. 9, 1946 — No. 1 Army 0, No. 2 Notre Dame 0, tie

Dec. 1, 1945 — No. 1 Army 32, No. 2 Navy 13

Nov. 10, 1945 — No. 1 Army 48, No. 2 Notre Dame 0

Dec. 2, 1944 — No. 1 Army 23, No. 2 Navy 7

Nov. 20, 1943 — No. 1 Notre Dame 14, No. 2 Iowa Pre-Flight 13

Oct. 9, 1943 — No. 1 Notre Dame 35, No. 2 Michigan 12

