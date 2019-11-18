Listen Live Sports

No. 10 Mississippi State routs Troy 122-82

November 18, 2019 10:17 pm
 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Danberry scored 24 points and Myah Taylor added a career-high 20 to help No. 10 Mississippi State beat Troy 122-82 on Monday night.

It was the second most points scored in school history by the Bulldogs, only behind the 124 they scored last Friday against Murray State.

It was a 28-13 lead for the Bulldogs (4-0) after one quarter and they extended that out to 66-38 at the halftime mark after dropping 38 points in the second quarter. Troy won the third quarter by one point but it didn’t put much of a dent into the Bulldogs heavy margin.

Jasmine LeBlanc had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Troy (3-1). Jasmine Robinson had 15 points and Alexus Dye had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Mississippi State center Jessika Carter finished with her second-straight double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds on 8 of 9 shooting. Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 13 points and Aliyah Matharu finished with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It was the second-straight game for the Bulldogs to rack up over 100 points but the defense also had its issues with over 80 points surrendered to the Trojans and the rebounding margin uncharacteristically close.

Troy: On the flip side, the Trojans proved themselves on the offensive end against a top 10 team. Troy averaged 90 points a game coming into the night.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State travels to Jackson State on Thursday.

Troy travels to Duke on Sunday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

