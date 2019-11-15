Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 10 Mississippi State scores school-record 124 points

November 15, 2019 10:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had career highs with 25 points and 18 rebounds and No. 10 Mississippi State set a school record for points in a game in a 124-43 victory over Murray State on Friday night.

Carter was 8 of 16 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Half of her rebounds came on the offensive end and she also had two assists.

Rickea Jackson had 16 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), while Yemiyah Morris added 14 points off the bench. Andra Espinoza-Hunter and Myah Taylor finished with 11 points apiece, and Promise Taylor had 10.

Alexis Burpo led Murray State (1-2) with eight points and Laci Hawthorne had seven.

Advertisement

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 88, KENT STATE 53

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akienreh Johnson scored a career-high 21 points, Naz Hillmon had 14 points and nine rebounds and Michigan beat Kent State in the Akron Classic.

Johnson, a Toledo native, scored 13 of her points in the third quarter when Michigan (3-0) had 31 points to build a 23-point lead. Hillmon attended Gilmour Academy in nearby Cleveland and had her No. 00 jersey retired last December.

Asiah Dingle scored 12 points for Kent State (2-1).

NO. 25 SOUTH FLORIDA 77, VCU 55

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Maria Alvarez scored a season-best 20 points, hitting 3-pointers for South Florida.

Bethy Mununga added 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls are 4-0 for the fourth straight season and the fifth time since 2012-13. Tera Reed led VCU (1-2) with 16 points.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted