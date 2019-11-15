No. 10 Mississippi State women rout Murray State 124-43

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had career highs with 25 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 10 Mississippi State set a school record for points in a game as it coasted past Murray State 124-43 on Friday night.

Carter was 8 of 16 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Half of her rebounds came on the offensive end and she also had two assists.

Rickea Jackson had 16 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), while Yemiyah Morris added 14 points off the bench. Andra Espinoza-Hunter and Myah Taylor finished with 11 points apiece, and Promise Taylor had 10.

Alexis Burpo led Murray State (1-2) with eight points and Laci Hawthorne had seven.

Behind Carter, Mississippi State took control early. Carter had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter as the Bulldogs built a 34-7 lead.

Mississippi State continued to expand that advantage and led 57-23 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 47.8% from the field in the opening half, while Murray State shot 36%. The Lady Racers had 17 first-half turnovers, while Mississippi State had a 26-16 rebounding advantage at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Murray State: The Lady Racers finished off a tough opening stretch in which they faced two top 10 teams in the first three games of the season. Murray State opened the season with a loss at No. 9 Louisville.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have yet to be tested after three games and likely won’t have a tough matchup the rest of the month. Mississippi State had scoring margins of 33 and 36 points in its first two wins before Friday’s 81-point beatdown.

UP NEXT

Murray State: The Lady Racers travel to Lipscomb on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs close out a four-game homestand on Monday, hosting Troy.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbaskeball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

