No. 10 Nova battles No. 16 Ohio State

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
No. 10 Villanova (1-0) vs. No. 16 Ohio State (2-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova visits No. 16 Ohio State in an early season matchup. Villanova blew out Army by 43 last week. Ohio State is coming off a 76-56 win over UMass Lowell on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: .TERRIFIC YOUNG: In two games this season, Kyle Young is shooting 76.9 percent overall and 50 percent from the free throw line.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Villanova went 10-5 against teams outside its conference, while Ohio State went 11-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

