No. 11 UCLA women cruise past Loyola Marymount 74-52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Corsaro scored 18 points, Lauryn Miller had a double-double and No. 11 UCLA defeated Loyola Marymount 74-52 on Saturday.

Corsaro made 7 of 9 shots and Miller was 6 of 8 for 14 points to go with 11 rebounds. Natalie Chou, a sophomore who sat out a year after starting her career at Baylor, scored 15 points for the Bruins (2-0).

UCLA broke the game open by outscoring the Lions (0-1) 32-13 in the second quarter to lead 48-22 at halftime. Corsaro made 6 of 7 shots and had 15 points. Chou had a pair of 3-pointers and eight points in the quarter and Corsaro seven.

Jasmine Jones led Loyola Marymount with 12 points and Cierra Belvin had 11 off the bench. The Lions shot just 32 percent and had 26 turnovers.

