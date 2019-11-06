Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 11 UCLA women roll past Weber State 85-45

November 6, 2019 12:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Charisma Osborne scored 17 points, Michaela Onyenwere added 16 and No. 11 UCLA cruised to an 85-45 season-opening win over Weber State on Tuesday night.

Osborne scored the first five points of the season and an Onyenwere jumper put the Bruins up 12-0.

Weber State went 2 of 12 in the first quarter to trail 25-7 and then missed their first five shots of the second quarter. The Wildcats shot 24% in the first half and trailed 44-19.

UCLA missed its first three shots of the third quarter but closed with 11-straight makes, pushing the lead to 67-35.

Advertisement

Lindsey Corsaro added 14 points and Kiara Jefferson had 12 off the bench for the Bruins. Reserve Kayla Owens had 13 rebounds.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Ula Chamberlin had 15 points for the Wildcats, but her teammates combined to go 10 for 39. Weber State had 26 turnovers and UCLA converted those into 27 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term