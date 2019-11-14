Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 Memphis battles Alcorn State

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Alcorn State (1-2) vs. No. 13 Memphis (2-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Memphis hosts Alcorn State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Alcorn State won easily 111-59 at home against Paul Quinn, while Memphis fell to Oregon in Portland, 82-74.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Memphis’ James Wiseman has averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks while D.J. Jeffries has put up 10.3 points and four rebounds. For the Braves, Troymain Crosby has averaged 15.3 points and five rebounds while Deshaw Andrews has put up 11.7 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 87.7 points per game.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off