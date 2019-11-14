No. 13 Memphis battles Alcorn State

Alcorn State (1-2) vs. No. 13 Memphis (2-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Memphis hosts Alcorn State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Alcorn State won easily 111-59 at home against Paul Quinn, while Memphis fell to Oregon in Portland, 82-74.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Memphis’ James Wiseman has averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks while D.J. Jeffries has put up 10.3 points and four rebounds. For the Braves, Troymain Crosby has averaged 15.3 points and five rebounds while Deshaw Andrews has put up 11.7 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 87.7 points per game.

