No. 14 Michigan beats Maryland 38-7

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and No. 14 Michigan used two first-half scoring runs by freshman Zach Charbonnet to pull away from Maryland in a 38-7 victory Saturday.

Seeking to build on a 45-14 rout of Notre Dame a week earlier, the Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) led 21-0 at halftime and coasted to the finish against the fading Terrapins (3-6, 1-5).

Jackson’s game-opening dash down the right sideline set the tone. Charbonnet ended Michigan’s first drive with a 2-yard run, and the defense made those two scores stand up.

The Wolverines’ special teams contributed, too. In addition to the kickoff return, Michigan used a successful fake punt to set up Charbonnet’s second TD, and a partially blocked punt led to a third-quarter touchdown run by Hassan Haskins for a 35-0 lead.

Wearing throwback uniforms from a far brighter era of Maryland football, the Terrapins absorbed an old-fashioned beatdown on homecoming. Maryland has lost six of seven under first-year coach Michael Locksley.

Javon Leake’s 97-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter was one of very few highlights for the Terrapins.

NO. 23 WAKE FOREST 44, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 10

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jamie Newman returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more for Wake Forest.

Newman had a game and part of another with a shoulder injury, and his status was uncertain for the long-running series. But Newman and the Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got off to a dominating start that had this one wrapped up early.

“I was really pleased that we showed up ready to play,” coach Dave Clawson said. “I thought we were ready to play from the get-go.”

Newman scored twice on first-quarter keepers, taking a moment to extend his arms to the side in celebration as he crossed the goal line on a 20-yard run that started Wake Forest’s opening-period romp. He also had the first of his three TD throws to Jack Freudenthal in the first quarter, with Wake Forest scoring touchdowns on its first three drives and taking a 24-0 lead early in the second.

Newman threw for 287 yards and ran for 30 more before checking out late in the third.

N.C. State is 1-3 in the ACC and 4-4 overall.

