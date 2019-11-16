Listen Live Sports

No. 14 Oregon battles UTA

November 16, 2019 6:30 am
 
Texas-Arlington (2-1) vs. No. 14 Oregon (3-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Oregon hosts Texas-Arlington in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Oregon won over Memphis 82-74, while Texas-Arlington fell 80-73 at Nevada.

LEADING THE WAY: The prolific Payton Pritchard is putting up 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the charge for the Ducks. Complementing Pritchard is Shakur Juiston, who is putting up 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Mavericks are led by Jabari Narcis, who is averaging 11 points and eight rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington as a team has made 11.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

