No. 14 Oregon beats Texas Arlington 67-47

November 17, 2019 10:18 pm
 
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 24 points to lead No. 14 Oregon to a ragged 67-47 victory over Texas Arlington on Sunday night.

The senior guard also led the Ducks (4-0) with eight rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Phillips led the Mavericks (2-2) with 14 points. They shot 23.4% from the field.

Oregon scored 13 consecutive points midway through the first half to take a 29-16 lead and built that margin to 37-21 before the Mavericks scored the final seven points of the half to pull to 37-28.

Pritchard had 11 of his points in the opening 20 minutes.

The contrast in shooting was dramatic, with Oregon shooting 51.7%.

Oregon’s offense went stagnant to open the second half except for Pritchard, who scored the first seven points of the half for the Ducks. Pritchard’s 3-pointer got the Ducks back in front by double digits at 44-34.

Will Richardson, Pritchard’s backup, scored on a rebound basket to start a 10-0 run by Oregon that restored its lead to 54-36 with under nine minutes left and the Ducks kept the lead by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: With their four opening wins, including a triumph over No. 13 Memphis, the Ducks should be looking at a slight rise from their current ranking of No. 14.

Texas Arlington: The Mavericks haven’t fared well in stepping up in competition, going 0-6 against Pac-12 schools and 1-31 against opponents that were ranked at the time of the meeting.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Houston on Friday.

Texas Arlington: At No. 8 Gonzaga on Tuesday night.

