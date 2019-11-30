Listen Live Sports

No. 15 Michigan State women edge K-State 65-60

November 30, 2019 6:58 pm
 
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Nia Clouden and Shay Colley combined for 31 points and No. 15 Michigan State bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat Kansas State at the Junkanoo Jam on Saturday.

The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run that produced a six-point lead after two Alyza Winston free throws with 42.7 seconds to go. After the Wildcats got a Christianna Carr 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game, Clouden made a pair from the foul line at 23 seconds and K-State failed to hit another shot.

Clouden had 16 points and Colley 15 for the Spartans (6-1), who lost to LSU in their first game. Tory Ozment added 12 points.

Freshman Ayoka Lee had 22 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, all career highs, for Kansas State (3-3). Peyton Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

