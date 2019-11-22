Listen Live Sports

No. 16 Miami women beat NC A&T 68-67 in Maggie Dixon Classic

November 22, 2019
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Mykea Gray scored 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pionter with 18 seconds left, Beatrice Mompremier had 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and No. 16 Miami beat North Carolina A&T 68-67 on Friday in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

Miami trailed 67-61 with 1:25 remaining but closed on a 7-0 run as NC A&T had two turnovers and a missed shot on its last three possessions. Mompremier made three of four free throws in the final minute.

Kelsey Marshall added 10 points for Miami (4-0). The Hurricanes will play a ranked team in two of their next three games, facing No. 7 Oregon State next Friday and No. 18 Indiana on Dec. 4.

Deja Winters led NC A&T (2-3) with 23 points. She was 5 of 11 from the field and 11 of 14 at the free-throw line. Mikaya Wilson added 13 points.

