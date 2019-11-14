Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 16 Michigan State women hold off No. 15 Notre Dame 72-69

November 14, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) — Nia Clouden scored a career-high 28 points and No. 16 Michigan State held off No. 15 Notre Dame’s late rally for a 72-69 victory on Thursday night.

Clouden made four 3-pointers and was 9 of 21 from the field. Taryn McCutheon added 12 points for Michigan State (3-0).

Sam Brunelle and Katlyn Gilbert scored 19 points apiece to lead Notre Dame (2-2), which has lost two straight games.

The Irish rallied from a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter, using a 15-5 run to pull to 58-57 with 5:30 to play. Victoria Gaines made a layup and Tory Ozment added a 3 and to stretch the Spartans’ lead to 63-57 with about three minutes remaining in the game.

Advertisement

Brunelle’s 3-pointer got the Irish within 70-69 with 10 seconds left, but McCutcheon made a pair of free throws to seal it for the Spartans.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off