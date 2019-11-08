Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 16 Notre Dame women beat Loyola (Md) 84-60

November 8, 2019 8:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Katlyn Gilbert scored a career-high 24 points, Destinee Walker and Anaya Peoples each added 19 points and No. 16 Notre Dame beat Loyola (Md.) 84-60 on Friday night.

Gilbert scored eight points in the first quarter as Notre Dame built a 19-7 lead. Walker had a team-high 13 points in the first half, helping the Irish take an 18-point lead after Loyola shoot just 9 of 36 from the field.

Freshman Sam Brunelle had 12 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (2-0), which honored Natalie Achonwa as the sixth women’s basketball inductee to the ring of honor. Achonwa, a two-time Olympian, led the Irish to four consecutive Final Fours, including three NCAA championship games.

Notre Dame was 1 of 12 from 3-point range, but made 17 of 24 free throws compared to 6 of 12 for Loyola.

Advertisement

Ashley Hunter paced Loyola (0-1) with 16 points and Alexis Gray added 10.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'