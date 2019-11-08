Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 17 Michigan State women topple Detroit Mercy 110-52

November 8, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Alyza Winston scored a career-high 17 points, Taiyier Parks added a career-high 15 off the bench and three others scored 10 apiece as 17th-ranked Michigan State women walloped Detroit Mercy 110-52 Tuesday night.

The Spartans (2-0) never trailed and outscored the Titans 22-4 in the fourth quarter to win going away, surpassing 100 points for the first time in nearly a year — 102-58 versus Oakland December 5, 2018.

Tory Ozment, Taryn McCutcheon and Kayla Belles each scored 10 points for the Spartans. Belles, Parks and Julia Ayrault each pulled down seven rebounds as Michigan State dominated the boards 52-25.

Nia Hollie picked up a career-best seven assists.

Advertisement

The Spartans also dominated the paint, outscoring Detroit Mercy 54-18 there, and 24-2 on the fast break. Michigan State scored 37 points off turnovers thanks to 19 steals.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

The Titans (0-2) went without a field goal for the final 9:40 of the game while the Spartans closed it out on a 22-2 run.

Maxine Moore scored a career-high 13 points in her first game for Detroit Mercy. The Titans were harried into 30 turnovers.

___

https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'