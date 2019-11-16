No. 18 St. Mary’s squares off against Cal Poly

Cal Poly (1-2) vs. No. 18 Saint Mary’s (2-1)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Mary’s hosts Cal Poly in an early season matchup. Cal Poly easily beat Simpson University (CA) by 44 on Friday. Saint Mary’s is coming off an 81-63 win over Long Beach State on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard, Kyle Colvin and Tuukka Jaakkola have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Mustangs points this season.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly has committed a turnover on just 19.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big West teams. The Mustangs have turned the ball over only 13.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.