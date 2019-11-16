Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 18 St. Mary’s squares off against Cal Poly

November 16, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Cal Poly (1-2) vs. No. 18 Saint Mary’s (2-1)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Mary’s hosts Cal Poly in an early season matchup. Cal Poly easily beat Simpson University (CA) by 44 on Friday. Saint Mary’s is coming off an 81-63 win over Long Beach State on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard, Kyle Colvin and Tuukka Jaakkola have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Mustangs points this season.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly has committed a turnover on just 19.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big West teams. The Mustangs have turned the ball over only 13.7 times per game this season.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted