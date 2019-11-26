Listen Live Sports

No. 20 Lady Vols defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-51

November 26, 2019 9:11 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds as No. 20 Tennessee remained unbeaten by defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-51 on Tuesday night.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was playing one night after freshman guard Sierra’Li Wade was shot to death in her hometown of Lake Village, Arkansas. Wade hadn’t played in any of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s first three games.

A moment of silence to honor Wade took place before the national anthem.

Tennessee’s Rae Burrell scored a career-high 17 points and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 15 points. Trasity Totten scored 19 points, Jayla Atmore had 12 and Tyler Pyburn added 11 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Tennessee (6-0) started the game on a 16-1 run and never looked back. The Lady Vols built a 48-11 halftime lead as Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4) shot just 4 of 32 over the first two periods.

The Lady Vols capitalized on their superior size. Tennessee’s shortest starter was 6 feet tall, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff didn’t start anyone taller than 5-11.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

