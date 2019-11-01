Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Arizona suspends Doutrive for violating team rules

November 1, 2019 10:01 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No. 21 Arizona has suspended sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive indefinitely for violating unspecified team rules.

The school announced Doutrive’s suspension before Friday night’s exhibition game against Chico State.

Doutrive was a five-star recruit from Southern California in the 2018 class and was expected to have an immediate impact as a freshman. The athletic 6-foot-5 guard showed flashes last season, but was inconsistent, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while playing 26 of 32 games.

Doutrive initially planned to transfer from Arizona this summer before opting to return. Wildcats coach Sean Miller praised Doutrive’s improvement heading into this season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

