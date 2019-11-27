Listen Live Sports

No. 22 Appalachian State closes regular season at Troy

November 27, 2019
 
1 min read
      

No. 22 Appalachian State (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt, No. 25 CFP) at Troy (5-6 3-4), Friday at 6 p.m. EST (ESPN+).

Line: Appalachian State by 13.

Series record: Appalachian State leads 4-3

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Mountaineers will host the league championship game against West Division champion Louisiana-Lafayette with a win or a ULL loss Saturday night to Louisiana-Monroe. Troy can become bowl eligible with a win after playing in the postseason each of the past three years.

KEY MATCHUP

Troy’s passing offense against Appalachian State’s defense. The Trojans have the Sun Belt’s top passing offense with an average of 314 yards per game. Appalachian State is No. 1 in pass defense, allowing just 176.2 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Appalachian State: RB Darrynton Evans ranks ninth nationally in all-purpose yards per game (147.5). He has run for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns and also returns kicks.

Troy: QB Kaleb Barker’s 30 touchdowns through 11 games is the most for a Troy passer in the Division I era and second-most in Sun Belt Conference history. He has thrown for 3,347 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Appalachian State is the first Sun Belt team to start a season 10-1 since the league was established as an FBS member in 2001. … This is the third Top 25 team to visit Veterans Stadium. The Trojans beat No. 17 Missouri 24-14 in 2004 and lost to No. 22 Boise State 56-20 last season. … The Mountaineers’ seven-game road winning streak is tied with Alabama for No. 2, behind Clemson’s 11 straight. … App State has lost only two fumbles and committed seven turnovers this season, both tied for second-fewest nationally. … Troy’s scoring average of 35.73 points per game would be a school record if it holds.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

