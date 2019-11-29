Listen Live Sports

No. 22 Gonzaga women top Dayton 76-65 at Gulf Coast Showcase

November 29, 2019 4:22 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 19 points, Katie Campbell added 17 with five 3-pointers and No. 22 Gonzaga beat Dayton 76-65 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Gonzaga trailed by two points midway through the third quarter until going on a 12-0 run to stay in front for good. Campbell scored five points during the run and Wirth added four.

Campbell’s final 3-pointer put the Bulldogs ahead 72-63 with 36 seconds left, and her teammates made four straight free throws to seal it.

Jill Townsend chipped in with 18 points for Gonzaga (4-1). The Zags made 8 of 20 3-pointers and 18 of 21 free throws.

Shakeela Fowler and Jayla Scaife each scored 16 points for Dayton (3-4), which has lost three straight. Erin Whalen added 10 points.

Gonzaga advances to face Middle Tennessee in the semifinals on Saturday, while Dayton plays Auburn.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

