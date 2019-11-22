Listen Live Sports

No. 23 Gonzaga women beat Eastern Washington 84-44

November 22, 2019 11:39 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Katie Campbell scored 13 points, Kayleigh Truong added 12 points, and No. 23 Gonzaga beat Eastern Washington 84-64 on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (3-1) never trailed, opening the game on a 13-2 run and leading by double digits for the final 34 minutes.

Gonzaga outscored Eastern Washington 28-13 in the fourth quarter and matched its largest lead at the final score.

Melody Kempton scored 11 points for Gonzaga, which shot 52% while holding the Eagles (0-4) to 32% shooting. The Bulldogs made 7 of 16 from 3-point range and outrebounded Eastern Washington 40-30.

Grace Kirscher led the Eagles with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Eastern Washington had 20 turnovers leading to 21 points while Gonzaga’s 10 turnovers led to only three points for the Eagles.

