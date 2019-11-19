Listen Live Sports

No. 23 Lady Vols beat Stetson 73-46 to remain unbeaten

November 19, 2019 9:21 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 15 points and Rae Burrell had a double-double as the 23rd-ranked Lady Volunteers rolled to a 73-46 victory over Stetson on Tuesday night.

Burrell had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Horston scored 14 points, Jazmine Massengill had 12 and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11.

Tennessee (5-0) never trailed Tuesday in a marked contrast from its matchup with Stetson last season, when the Lady Vols won 65-55 only after erasing a 20-point, second-half deficit.

The Lady Vols broke open a close game by going on a 17-2 spurt midway through the contest. Tennessee scored the last nine points of the second quarter to grab a 39-24 halftime edge and then opened the third period with an 8-2 run.

Day’Neshia Banks scored 21 points for Stetson (2-3). Kennedi Colclough added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Davis and Banks are former high school teammates who helped Jacksonville (Florida) Ribault win three state championships in four years.

