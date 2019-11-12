Listen Live Sports

No. 23 LSU battles VCU

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
No. 23 LSU (1-0) vs. VCU (2-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 LSU visits VCU in an early season matchup. LSU won 88-79 over Bowling Green in its last outing. VCU is coming off a 59-56 win over North Texas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .JUMPING FOR JA’VONTE: Ja’vonte Smart has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. LSU went 12-4 against schools outside its conference, while VCU went 9-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

