Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 23 West Virginia women beat New Mexico 73-60 in Cancun

November 29, 2019 6:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 17 points, freshman Esmery Martinez had a season-best 15 and No. 23 West Virginia beat New Mexico 73-60 on Friday in the Cancun Challenge.

Rochelle Norris added 10 points for the Mountaineers (5-1), who rebounded from an 82-75 loss to Creighton to conclude a portion of the Riviera Division. The Lobos (6-1) had a three-point win over Missouri in their tournament opener.

Gondrezick and Martinez had 10 points apiece in first half as the Mountaineers built a 41-27 halftime lead. Shaiquel McGruder scored four points and Jaedyn De La Cerda added a 3-pointer during an 11-4 surge that pulled the Lobos to 62-55 with six minutes left, but they didn’t get closer.

Gondrezick made three of the Mountaineers’ five 3-pointers. Martinez had a game-high nine rebounds.

Advertisement

McGruder scored 16 points and had eight steals to lead the Lobos, who shot 36% overall and were outrebounded 39-19.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations