No. 25 Arkansas women defeat Fordham 71-59

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 24 points to lead four Arkansas players in double figures, and the 25th-ranked Razorbacks cruised to a 71-59 victory over Fordham on Friday at the Bahamas Hoopfest.

Taylah Thomas scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half and snagged 13 rebounds for her third-career double-double for the Razorbacks (6-1). Amber Ramirez added 14 points, while Makayla Daniels scored 11. Dungee sank three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws.

Arkansas jumped out to an 18-9 first-quarter lead, led 34-23 at intermission and never looked back in the second half.

Bre Cavanaugh topped the Rams (2-5) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Kaitlyn Downey added 13 points and Anna DeWolfe scored 12.

Both teams shot 36% from the floor. The Razorbacks hit 8 of 20 from 3-point range and 21 of 29 free throws. Fordham was just 6 of 26 from distance and hit 11 of 13 foul shots.

